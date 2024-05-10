Female ex-WWE star to run AEW with the help of The Young Bucks, says legend, amid Tony Khan’s absence (Exclusive)

Wrestling journalist and legend Bill Apter has claimed that a former female WWE star could run AEW with the help of the Young Bucks amid Tony Khan’s absence.

Khan has been away from AEW television since being attacked by The Elite on Dynamite a few weeks back. He was also seen sporting a neck brace at the NFL Draft and later at the Jacksonville Jaguars' headquarters in Florida.

Apter said that Mercedes Mone could be taking her CEO moniker seriously and could temporarily fill the void left by Tony Khan by running the show. If that happens, expect the former WWE star to run riot alongside the Young Bucks in what will be a power grab of epic proportions.

He was speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine alongside Mac Davis and Teddy Long when he said:

“I think what is going to happen is they are going to take Mercedes Mone/Sasha Banks as the CEO, and she is going to run the company on screen. I think that was the reason for them doing this. I think she may get hooked up with the Young Bucks.” [4:32 - 4:55]

Former WWE star Mercedes Mone tells fans to make demands on Tony Khan

Ever since Tony Khan's absence after his attack, there has been a lot going on in AEW. One of the talking points is the rivalry between Mercedes Mone and Willow Nightingale.

The two will compete for the TBS Championship at Double or Nothing, and now fans have called for their match to be the main event. Responding to such a demand on Twitter, Mercedes told one particular fan to put pressure on Tony Khan.

"Don't make me do all the work. yoU tell him," wrote the former WWE star.

Given that this will be Mone’s first match in AEW, a main event at Double or Nothing could be the perfect way to introduce herself to her new company.

