[Photo] AEW President Tony Khan spotted wearing a neck brace after brutal attack

AEW President Tony Khan was seen wearing a neck brace after suffering a brutal attack on this week's episode of Dynamite.

The head honcho of the Jacksonville-based promotion met with Jack Perry in the ring during the latest episode of Dynamite. The Scapegoat initially seemed willing to make peace with Khan, who shook Perry's hand and reinstated him in the company. However, the 26-year-old star punched Khan in the stomach, knocking him down.

This prompted The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada to rush to the ring, seemingly to stop Perry from attacking Khan further. However, after teasing an EVP trigger, The Jackson Brothers delivered a TK Driver on the Creative Head of All Elite Wrestling, to the shock of the live audience.

Khan is also the owner of the football team, Jacksonville Jaguars. Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, the organization reported on The Elite's assault on Tony Khan, casting doubts on his appearance at the event.

However, more recently, TK was spotted at the NFL Draft, with one X/Twitter user sharing a photograph of AEW's CEO sporting a neck brace, clearly selling the effects of the assault he faced at Dynamite.

Check out the picture below:

Expand Tweet

The Young Bucks mocked Tony Khan after AEW Dynamite assault

Following their attack on Tony Khan on Dynamite, members of The Elite spoke on their actions in a backstage interview.

Jack Perry offered his indefinite suspension following his All In 2023 fracas with CM Punk as justification for incapacitating his boss, whereas The Young Bucks claimed that they were working to change AEW and bring it in line with their original vision.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson taunted Tony Khan further by taking to X/Twitter. They shared a post-show tweet following Dynamite. Generally, Khan himself posts tweets like the one shared by The EVPs, thanking audiences and viewers for their support and hyping up subsequent programming.

"Thank you all for watching #AEWDynamite tonight! What a great show that was on @TBSNetwork, with a thrilling ending! Justified 'this is awesome' chants at the end! It was an exciting show on the road to #AEWDoubleOrNothing tonight on TBS, thank you all for watching!"

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how Khan will retaliate against The Elite on All Elite Wrestling television.

Share your thoughts on The Elite incapacitating Tony Khan at Dynamite by clicking on the discuss button.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback