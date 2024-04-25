NFL officially comments on Tony Khan getting attacked on Dynamite and his status for the Draft

NFL recently released an official statement about Tony Khan's status for the draft after witnessing the brutal attack on the President of the company.

The AEW honcho and Jack Perry met inside the ring for a chat, where the latter wished to be back in the company, to which the former agreed. Soon after, The Jungle Boy punched Khan in the gut. It looked like The Young Bucks rushed out to save their boss, but attacked him instead.

The NFL draft will commence on April 25 and conclude on April 27. Khan is the owner of the NFL team, Jacksonville Jaguars. According to the latest NFL report, his appearance at the marquee event has come under jeopardy following the events on Dynamite.

NFL commented that Khan's Draft obligations could be "questionable" since he took a couple of hits inside the ring. The report also acknowledged that it was all a part of the storyline, but since this is the first time the AEW President was involved physically in the company, his presence at the NFL draft is not guaranteed.

Bully Ray explains how Tony Khan could get revenge on his attackers

On the latest episode of the Busted Open podcast, WWE legend and Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the Dynamite segment, which featured The Bucks and Jack Perry's attack on Tony Khan.

The veteran wrestler urged the AEW honcho to have his ''man-up moment.''

''This is what I wanna see from Tony Khan. When it comes to Jack Perry, I want to see Tony have his George McFly moment. I wanna see Tony have his man-up moment. I want to see Tony take his hand, ball it up into a fist, and punch Jack Perry right in his freaking mouth," he said.

Following the attack, the officials' roster stars and even Tony Khan's father, Shahid Khan, came to the ring to check on him. Khan was then taken backstage by officials.