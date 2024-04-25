The Young Bucks copy Tony Khan's familiar post-show tweet after attacking him on AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks shockingly betrayed AEW President Tony Khan on this week's Dynamite. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have now shared a post on Twitter, seemingly mocking Khan.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Jack Perry returned to the Wednesday night program for the first time since last year alongside The Young Bucks. During an in-ring segment, Perry assaulted Tony Khan, leading to The Elite's arrival. While it initially seemed like the trio would help Khan, they took out the AEW President with a TK Driver.

Following the attack, the Bucks posted a message on Twitter similar to Tony Khan's usual post-show tweets.

"Thank you all for watching #AEWDynamite tonight! What a great show that was on @TBSNetwork, with a thrilling ending! Justified 'this is awesome' chants at the end! It was an exciting show on the road to #AEWDoubleOrNothing tonight on TBS, thank you all for watching!"

The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Jack Perry were involved in two different backstage scuffles with CM Punk. At All In 2023, Perry and Punk had a real-life heated backstage interaction, leading to the former being suspended and the latter being fired from AEW.

Before that, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Punk engaged in a physical altercation at All Out 2022. In a recent interview, The Second City Saint discussed his issues with his former colleagues and his skirmish with Jack Perry. Tony Khan responded to it by releasing footage of the Punk-Perry altercation on live TV, with the Bucks presenting the video package to the audience.

Has Tony Khan changed his mind about playing an on-screen character in AEW?

Tony Khan has been integral to AEW's success as the promotion's President and creative head. However, he hasn't played an on-screen character in All Elite Wrestling like many veteran promoters have in the past.

In 2023, Khan disclosed whether he was interested in playing an on-screen character in AEW. During an interview on the Jon Chuckery Show, the 41-year-old said:

"First of all, I really don't want to do that. I don't want to attract or take away any time from the great wrestlers in AEW. So I really try to limit the on-screen appearances I make," he said. "When I do come out, it's generally easier to make a very special announcement or specific instructions. I believe that's served us very well, and that's the role I would like to keep; more of being a device on the show than actually taking up a lot of time."

Going by this week's Dynamite, Khan has seemingly changed his mind, as he may now be involved in a rivalry with The Elite and Jack Perry.

