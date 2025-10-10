Female star announces WWE departure; sends an emotional message on social media; Anthony Bowens reacts

A popular female wrestler announced her departure from the WWE, and the AEW star, Anthony Bowens reacted to the same. The star penned down an emotional message on social media.

The female star, Zayda Steel has officially announced her departure. She was contracted under the WWE ID program for months and also performed on the company's developmental show, Evolve. Zayda was active on the indie scene while being ID'd as well.

Taking to the X social media platform, Zayda Steel recently revealed that she will not be renewing her ID contract. In an emotional message, she also thanked everyone for the opportunity and experience:

"I’ve decided not to renew my WWE ID contract. I’m incredibly grateful for all the knowledge, experience, and opportunities I’ve gained along the way, but at the end of the day, I have to do what’s best for me. I’m only 21, and have already done so much, but I’m just getting started! Thank you ❤️"

Interestingly, the AEW star, Anthony Bowens took notice of the departure announcement by Zayda Steel and reacted to it with the following positive message:

"You’re gonna do great things! ✌🏽"

Anthony Bowens @Bowens_Official @ZaydaSteel You’re gonna do great things! ✌🏽

Anthony Bowens is set for a tag match against an ex-WWE star despite his choice

This Saturday at Collision homecoming, Anthony Bowens is slated to team with Max Caster as they take on the former WWE star, Big Bill (fka Big Cass), and his tag partner, Bryan Keith. However, Bowens has no interest in teaming with Caster again, as they broke up months ago and were forcefully put together.

Therefore, Anthony Bowens recently urged Tony Khan to cancel the tag match on Collision:

"Hey @TonyKhan! I saw today is your off day! I was wondering…during your down time…could you take a second to cancel this match happening next Saturday night on @AEW Collision??" Bowens wrote.

Well, the match is set to take place this Saturday as planned despite Bowens' request. It remains to be seen what transpires between him and Max Caster.

