Female star hints at signing with AEW immediately after suddenly quitting WWE

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 10, 2025 00:47 GMT
AEW could witness the addition of another former WWE name [Image Credits: AEW
AEW could witness the addition of another former WWE name [Image credits: AEW's website]

A budding professional wrestler who has decided to part ways with WWE has now teased a potential AEW signing. The talent in question, Zayda Steel, began her career in the squared circle over three years ago.

"Thee Real Deal" signed a contract with the global juggernaut late last year, as part of the Stamford-based promotion's WWE ID program, a new developmental system which is intended to offer training and support to up-and-coming wrestlers from various wrestling schools, companies, and institutions. She made her in-ring debut in the company this past April, and competed primarily on the show Evolve. She lost in the first round of the WWE ID Women's Title Tournament to Kylie Rae and was further involved with a stable called The Vanity Project.

A few hours earlier, Steel took to X/Twitter to shockingly reveal that she had opted against renewing her WWE ID contract, seemingly confirming her departure from the promotion. When a user left a comment under the post suggesting that the 21-year-old could soon cross over to AEW, The Federette responded with a thinking-face emoji, indicating that the idea was on her mind.

"🤔🤔", wrote Steel.

Check out Zayda Steel's tweet BELOW:

It remains to be seen what lies next in Zayda Steel's pro-wrestling future.

Another ex-WWE name recently made her AEW debut

All Elite Wrestling is currently home to, and has featured on its programming, numerous former WWE superstars. The latest name once employed by the Triple H-led company to appear on AEW television was Lacey Lane, who used to compete in WWE as Kayden Carter, the tag partner of Katana Chance.

The former NXT and Women's Tag Team Champion made her debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion earlier this week on Dynamite: Title Tuesday, challenging Mercedes Mone for her TBS Title in an unsuccessful attempt.

Lane also made her debut in Ring of Honor last month, facing off against Mina Shirakawa for her Interim ROH Women's World TV Championship.

