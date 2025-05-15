Female star makes blockbuster return after 13 months at AEW Beach Break 2025

A major name has returned to AEW tonight at Dynamite: Beach Break and was in action during the show. This comes around roughly 13 months since her last appearance.

Tonight, Toni Storm found herself in another four-way eliminator match. Among those announced for the match is Stardom's AZM. The Japanese star has had great momentum after winning the NJPW Strong Women's Championship at Resurgence, dethroning Mercedes Moné. She was last seen in AEW in April of last year, in another eliminator match against Storm.

She's not the only woman in the match making her return to the company. The two other competitors in the match are Mina Shirakawa and Skye Blue. Shirakawa is competing in her first match with the promotion since November, but this will be her first match since signing with them and becoming All Elite.

Skye Blue, on the other hand, is returning from injury and competing in her first match since July. She is the hometown hero, and many hope she will pull off an upset in her first match back.

The AEW women's division is getting stacked by the minute, and there is no telling what types of matches fans will see for the remainder of the year.

