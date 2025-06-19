Female star makes a bold claim about Bryan Danielson’s shocking AEW return

Bryan Danielson is an AEW legend. He is one of Tony Khan's biggest acquisitions ever, and he has proved this throughout his time in the company. Danielson is a former AEW World Champion and an All In main-eventer. His title reign lasted for a little over 40 days before he was ultimately dethroned by his former stablemate, Jon Moxley.

Bryan retired from in-ring competition as a full-time performer following his defeat at WrestleDream 2024. Interestingly, he shocked fans by making his return right after last night's Grand Slam Mexico concluded. The American Dragon unexpectedly showed up and saved Lucha legend Blue Panther from an attack by Shane Taylor Promotions. He received a thunderous ovation from fans in attendance. However, Shane Taylor Promotions' member Trish Adora was displeased by this showing.

Adora claimed on X that had she been present during the abovementioned segment, her faction wouldn't have faced humiliation.

Trending

"Oh, hell no!!! If I was there, that wouldn’t have happened!!" she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Trish Adora has wrestled in promotions such as NJPW, GCW, and Progress Wrestling. She is a former GCW Women's Champion and has also served in the United States Army for eight years.

Bryan Danielson never expected his career to reach such heights

Many fans consider Bryan Danielson the greatest of all time. When he was under WWE's banner, he won several titles, making him a certain future Hall of Famer.

Interestingly, in a recent interview with Kiro News Radio, The American Dragon revealed that he never expected his career to reach such heights. He previously believed that his short stature would come in the way of his progress.

"I never expected to reach the heights that I did. My first 10 years of my career, I was at the independent level, and it was mostly wrestling in front of anywhere from 100 to 1,000 people. I’d go internationally, but I just figured that would be my whole career," Bryan Danielson said. [H/T: 411 Mania]

The American Dragon has not wrestled since October 2024. Fans worldwide miss him in action and have been campaigning for his return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More