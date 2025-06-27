Female wrestler sends a message after MJF attacks former WWE star outside AEW

MJF continues to be relentless following his alliance with the Hurt Syndicate. This saw him attack his current nemesis outside AEW, prompting a female wrestler to send out a hilarious message.
The aforementioned star, who is currently a part of Game Changer Wrestling, is Allie Katch. On the recent Summer of the Beast show presented by Major League Wrestling (MLW), former WWE star Mistico (FKA Sin Cara) appeared at the event only to be attacked by multiple masked men.
Although he was able to fend off the attack, Mistico was last struck by another masked assailant, who revealed himself to be none other than Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The Salt of the Earth made it clear that things were not over between them following their latest encounter in the ring.
Witnessing that, indie wrestler Allie Katch took to her X to poke fun at the delayed release of the highly anticipated video game, GTA 6 (Grand Theft Auto), at the expense of MJF's return to MLW.
"we got mjf back in mlw before gta 6."
This was Friedman's return to MLW after nearly five years. He had a tenure in the promotion, making appearances from 2017 until his last one in 2020.
MJF and Mistico had a blockbuster match at a major AEW show
AEW presented the Grand Slam Mexico show from the Arena Mexico venue last week. One of the top matches on the card featured Maxwell Jacob Friedman squaring off against Mistico.
The duo delivered a highly captivating showdown. Despite the interference of Maxwell's Hurt Syndicate stablemates, Mistico put up a valiant effort. The Wolf of Wrestling decided to throw the match in the end by hitting a low-blow on Mistico and committed the heinous act of unmasking him.
Moreover, with Hurt Syndicate's so-called Young Genius launching another attack on him outside All Elite Wrestling, a rematch between the two in-ring competitors could be on the horizon soon.