Female WWE Hall of Famer who hasn’t wrestled since 2005 is open to working with AEW 

A female WWE Hall of Famer, who has not competed in the squared circle since 2005, has opened up about working with AEW. The legend in question is Wendi Richter.

Richter is regarded as one of the pioneers of women's wrestling in North America, and she is known for her stints in NWA and WWE. She made history by ending The Fabulous Moolah's 28-year historic reign as Women's Champion at The Brawl To End It All in July 1984.

Richter departed the Stamford-based promotion a year later after controversially losing her title to Moolah at Madison Square Garden. Although the two sides seemingly made amends, Richter would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010.

The 63-year-old legend became the subject of headlines when she was unexpectedly called out by AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm during the press scrum of the Worlds End 2023. The Timeless One alluded to Richter once again during the media scrum following Revolution 2024.

Storm's hilarious shots aimed at the former NWA US Women's Champion prompted a response from Richter. The Texas native revealed during a Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table signing that she had been unaware that the AEW star had challenged her.

The Hall of Famer went on to claim that she would be up for facing Storm in the Tony Khan-led promotion for the right compensation, voicing her defiance towards the Women's World Champion.

"I didn't even know she had been calling me out. Someone told me she's been doing it on a regular basis. Well, money does talk. If they can cough up enough money, I'd take her on. I'd even give her the first swing. Bring it, Toni. You think you can beat me? I'd like to see it. I'm not afraid," she said. [H/T Fightful]

WWE Hall of Famer Wendi Richter is not fond of her matches with The Fabulous Moolah

Wendi Richter discussed her rivalry with The Fabulous Moolah during a conversation with Dave LeGreca, Mickie James and Bully Ray on the Busted Open podcast a couple of years ago.

Speaking on her fellow WWE Hall of Famer and the matches they wrestled against each other, Richter criticized Moolah's in-ring skill and conduct, alleging that the latter had tried to hurt her opponents, including Richter herself.

“I wasn’t proud of the matches I had with Moolah. She should have retired way before that,” Wendi Richter said. “I mean, she made the business look bad because she looked bad. Nobody that age should be wrestling. And she really didn’t wrestle. She gouged eyes, kicked people in the chest. She tried to hurt people. She tried to hurt me every time, not pin my shoulders. She wanted to hurt me and make me look bad. That’s what was on her agenda every time, and I knew it too.”

Although she retired in 2005, it remains to be seen whether Wendi Richter will arrive in AEW to retaliate against Toni Storm.

