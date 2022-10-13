"She made the business look bad" - Wendi Richter blasts fellow WWE Hall of Famer

It's clear that Wendi Richter still harbors some ill will towards a fellow WWE Hall of Famer.

During WWE's Rock-N-Wrestling era in the 1980s Richter was locked in a feud with The Fabulous Moolah. The feud ended with a screw job from the company where Moolah (who was under a mask as The Spider Lady) defeated Richter for the women's championship. This betrayal of trust ended up being Richter's last match for the company.

The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on today's episode of Busted Open Radio with Dave LaGreca, Mickie James, and Tommy Dreamer to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her rivalry with The Fabulous Moolah, Richter revealed that she wasn't proud of those matches and that she purposely tried to hurt her each time they stepped into the ring with one another.

“I wasn’t proud of the matches I had with Moolah. She should have retired way before that,” Wendi Richter said. “I mean, she made the business look bad because she looked bad. Nobody that age should be wrestling. And she really didn’t wrestle. She gouged eyes, kicked people in the chest. She tried to hurt people. She tried to hurt me every time, not pin my shoulders. She wanted to hurt me and make me look bad. That’s what was on her agenda every time, and I knew it too.”

SiriusXM Busted Open @BustedOpenRadio



While talking to @MickieJames



Full INT on podcast:

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… "It was a shoot with her always - that's how she liked it."While talking to @davidlagreca1 @THETOMMYDREAMER , Wendi Richter holds nothing back as she re-lives that infamous night w/ Moolah at Madison Square GardenFull INT on podcast: "It was a shoot with her always - that's how she liked it." 👀While talking to @davidlagreca1 @MickieJames @THETOMMYDREAMER, Wendi Richter holds nothing back as she re-lives that infamous night w/ Moolah at Madison Square Garden 😲Full INT on podcast:podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… https://t.co/IDj3B0aBC0

Wendi Richter claims Fabulous Moolah tried to break her back with a Boston Crab

Later in the interview, Mickie James inquired about a story she had heard in which Moolah tried to purposely injure Richter with a Boston Crab.

Richter confirmed that the story was true and that she felt her back snap while in the maneuver.

“She tried to break my back. Not pin my shoulders or a submission. She didn’t even try to do that. She flipped back, and my back snapped like firecrackers going off,” Wendi Richter said. “And I told the referee I said, Get me a stretcher. I don’t want to move until examined. I was afraid I’d be paralyzed from the neck down. And nothing would have pleased her more than that.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

What do you make of Wendi Richter's comments? Are you surprised to learn that Fabulous Moolah tried to hurt some of the opponents she wrestled against? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : Are you surprised at Wendi Richter's comments? Yes No 0 votes