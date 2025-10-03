Female WWE veteran accuses Kenny Omega of making "very derogatory" comments against her

A former WWE star recently went after AEW's Kenny Omega for his social media post about her. Gail Kim was in the spotlight a few days ago. She talked about how the inaugural AEW Women's World Champion, Riho, doesn't suspend disbelief due to her size. The former TNA producer also talked about why she feels uncomfortable when the Japanese star wrestles in the ring.

Riho happens to be a dear friend of Kenny Omega's, and the latter stood firmly behind her along with the fans. In his social media post, he implied that the WWE veteran had been doing splits for the 'TKO gift basket'. Along with him, many AEW stars have supported the Japanese star.

While speaking on Huge Pop, Gail Kim recently claimed that Kenny Omega's comments were extremely disrespectful.

“Even what he said though, was very derogatory. Again, he was probably reading things online and believing the AEW fans who twisted all the messaging, in my opinion, I don’t know. Maybe he did read my original answer. But, to say I do the splits — I didn’t even know what that meant at first. I’m like, ‘What do you mean I do the splits for TKO?’ I’m like, ‘What is he talking about?'” Kim said. [H/T - 411Mania]

You can check out her comments in the podcast below:

Gail Kim talks about her AEW status amidst her banter with Kenny Omega

After TNA released her earlier this year, many expected Gail to join AEW in a backstage capacity. However, it seems like the Jacksonville-based promotion had other plans.

The WWE veteran's AEW status came up various times during the recent Riho debate, and therefore, she released a statement on X/Twitter. Gail Kim claimed that she was approached for an in-ring role, but she declined it as she was retired.

"The real news about what happened with AEW since people will lie etc. I was saving it for interviews but oh well it’s now.I got one text from AEW when I was terminated from TNA. It was from Sonjay [Dutt] and inquiring more about whether I wanted to wrestle. I’m retired. End of story," she wrote.

It will be interesting to see if AEW will ever hire her in the future after her recent remarks.

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More

