"Fight me you coward" - Former WWE star issues a major challenge to Matt Cardona

Matt Cardona is currently running riot through the rosters of NWA, DDT Pro Wrestling, and Major League Wrestling. He had a run with the AEW from 2020 and was then with Impact Wrestling from 2021 to 2023. But there's someone who thinks that Matt and he should face off in the ring - and that's none other than Shawn Spears.

Shawn Spears and Matt Cardona have both been in the WWE. The former was known as Tye Dillinger, and the latter was known as Zack Ryder. The two were a tag team in the Stamford-based company and were also participants in the 2018 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale Match.

Shawn Spears, as Tye Dillinger is known now, recently posted an image where he holds a disfigured Matt Cardona action figure from the Unmatched Collection, complete with a chair. He also added the following text:

"Fight me, you coward."

With social media making such a big impact, it's becoming the go-to place for professional wrestlers, creating heat for themselves and their feuds. Recently, Saraya and Emi Sakura had a back-and-forth conversation.

Now, whether Matt Cardona responds to Shawn Spear's post is something that only time will tell.

Matt Cardona reveals his last meeting with Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt is no more, but his memories and his inspiration will always remain with the wrestling fraternity. The Indy God recently spoke about the last time that he met the late great Eater of Worlds, which was at the airport, just as they were venturing out to fulfill dates, him for an Indie match and the other one for an episode of SmackDown.

"We just chitchatted for a second and [shared] a big hug, and we're not even that great of buddies, but that's just the type of guy he is — just a friendly guy, a happy guy, and man, what a loss. My thoughts are with his family at this time ... it's horrible" [H/T WrestlingInc]

Wyatt is an inspiration for an entire generation of current and upcoming wrestlers, and names like Matt and Cardona are working up the ladder in Wyatt's footsteps.

