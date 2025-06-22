Fight shockingly breaks out midway through AEW Collision

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jun 22, 2025 03:15 GMT
AEW Collision
Collision airs on Saturdays

A violent encounter took place at ringside on the most recent episode of AEW Collision. The brawl involved a former WWE star who brutalized his enemies.

A massive fight broke out at ringside midway through Collision when former WWE star Big Bill, alongside Bryan Keith of The Learning Tree, showed up. The duo fought off The Workhorsemen. Bill has been involved in multiple brawls over the past few weeks.

The Learning Tree is currently without its leader, as Chris Jericho has been off AEW TV for over two months now. Big Bill and Bryan Keith had a violent encounter with Anthony Henry and JD Drake on tonight's program. Both teams attacked each other with the steel chairs to make a statement.

At the end of a brutal brawl, Big Bill took out JD Drake with a big boot and slammed Anthony Henry through multiple steel chairs to stand tall. The Learning Tree last competed in a Chicago Street Fight against Gates of Agony on Collision: Beach Break last month. Only time will tell when Chris Jericho will reunite with Bill and Keith.

What do you think of Bill and Keith's work as a tag team? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Edited by Pratik Singh
