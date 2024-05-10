"Final member of the Wyatt 6" - Wrestling world wants WWE to bring back 38-year-old star

The wrestling world is in favor of WWE bringing a 38-year-old star back to its fold. The talent in question is Malakai Black.

Black signed with AEW in July 2021, debuting with a blockbuster feud against current WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Despite his popularity and the accomplishments of his stable, The House of Black, Malakai has not found much success as a singles competitor in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Malakai Black is currently involved in a program with Adam Copeland, and the two men could potentially collide over the TNT Title in the near future. However, fans seem to wish for the former NXT Champion to return to his old stomping grounds, as evidenced by a user's post on X/Twitter.

The tweet elicited various responses from other fans, who discussed creative ideas for Black if he returned to WWE under Triple H's leadership. One user suggested that Black could be part of the rumored Wyatt 6 stable alongside Bray Wyatt's ally and brother, Uncle Howdy.

Another user put forward a scenario where Black is joined by Buddy Matthews and Brody King, and the trio have a feud with The Judgment Day.

Several other fans voiced similar ideas, with one suggesting that the 38-year-old could also join The Final Testament. One user pointed out that a WWE return would reunite the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winner with his wife, LWO member Zelina Vega.

Malakai Black may face former WWE Champion Adam Copeland at AEW Double or Nothing 2024

Malakai Black has been playing mind games with Adam Copeland since he misted and pinned the latter at Dynasty 2024. The budding rivalry between the two men has led to clashes between Copeland and Black's stablemates.

The Hall of Famer defeated Buddy Matthews on Dynamite last week and was tempted by Black to turn to the dark side by assaulting the Australian star post-match. This week on Dynamite, Copeland barely survived a No DQ bout against Brody King.

The storyline pitting The Rated-R Superstar against the former AEW World Trios Champions could conceivably lead to Malakai Black stepping up to Copeland for his first chance at singles gold in the company. A recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested the upcoming pay-per-view Double or Nothing 2024 to be the likely venue of the bout.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Malakai Black in AEW.