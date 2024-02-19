"Finally!!!!" "He was so overexposed" - Fans delighted as Chris Jericho is reportedly set to be off AEW TV

Fans are happy that Chris Jericho might miss AEW TV due to other commitments.

Chris Jericho has been instrumental in AEW's growth over the past few years. He was the first World Champion in the company and was involved in numerous main event storylines over the years.

Jericho always managed to stay relevant in the company by making minor changes to his gimmick as and when required. Although it might look like Jericho may be at the tail end of his career, he has still put on some incredible matches during his time in AEW.

However, in recent weeks, he hasn't been performing to the best of his capability and has been on the losing end more often than not. A couple of weeks ago, Jericho shockingly tapped out to Konosuke Takeshita during their match.

It was recently reported that Jericho might miss a couple of weeks of AEW TV as he will be touring with his rock band Fozzy. This news has several fans excited that they won't have to see The Ocho for a couple of weeks.

How did Action Andretti react when he found out he was beating Chris Jericho?

Jericho was part of so many memorable moments during his time in AEW. One such moment that fans will never forget is when a debuting Action Andretti defeated Jericho in the ring.

Later, it was revealed that Jericho was the one who called for Andretti to win that match. During a recent appearance on Talk is Jericho, Action Andretti reflected on his big debut win and how he reacted when he found out about it:

"I'll be honest, at first when you were telling me what we were doing in the match, I was like, 'Da*n, I'm just getting my a** kicked out there tonight...' Then you say I'm going to hit the running shooting-star press and 1-2-3, and my jaw was dropped," said Andretti. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Jericho's antics will certainly be missed during his time off from AEW but hopefully, he will return back better than ever.

