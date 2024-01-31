Finn Balor shares a picture with top AEW star amid his lengthy absence 

One-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor, was recently spotted with an AEW star who hasn't been seen on television for some time now. The entity is PAC (FKA Neville).

The two worked together when the former Cruiserweight Champion was still with WWE. He was the longest reigning NXT Champion before Balor came in and took that record away. They have gotten the chance to share the ring both in the developmental brand and on the main roster.

On Instagram, Finn Balor posted a photo of himself and PAC. He acknowledged the AEW star as "family," as the two have been in the same industry for years. This is also a rare sight of the Death Triangle member, as he has been absent due to an injury but could return soon.

"FAMILY," Balor shared.

Finn Balor and the Judgment Day recently retained their tag team titles

Last night on RAW, Finn Balor and Damian Priest of the Judgment Day put their tag team titles on the line against Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa, aka #DIY.

Despite a great showing from the former NXT Tag Team Champions, Balor and Priest were able to retain. Priest and Balor hit the Razor's Edge and the Coup de Grace on their challengers for the win.

This meant that they continued to hold onto the RAW Tag Team Titles while still possessing the Money in the Bank briefcase. Rhea Ripley also stands as WWE Women's World Champion.

The Judgment Day continues to stand tall in WWE, and it remains to see who topples them over. Still having the Money in the Bank briefcase, they can capture another world title.

