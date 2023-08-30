"Fire CM Punk" – AEW fans hijack Tony Khan's post about Fulham FC

AEW President Tony Khan has had to deal with a lot of unhappy fans on social media recently, following the events that transpired with CM Punk over All In weekend. So much so, that they are beginning to hijack his tweets about things that have nothing to do with wrestling.

It's been a very successful few days for Tony Khan, with All In breaking the record for the highest attended wrestling show of all time, and his beloved Fulham FC shocking Tottenham Hotspur by knocking them out of the English League Cup.

With Fulham's win being such a huge moment for the club given Tottenham's status as one of the Premier League's 'Big Six,' Khan took to Twitter to thank the fans and the players for being part of something special.

However, there are a number of fans who might not know about Tony's non-wrestling ventures, and are still waiting to hear an update about CM Punk, Jack Perry and all of the incidents that reportedly happened backstage at AEW All In. So to get his attention, wrestling fans decided to hijack the tweet about Fulham.

CM Punk was recently suspended by All Elite Wrestling

With so many rumors going around regarding what happened backstage at All In, a lot of fans are rightly confused about what the status of CM Punk and Jack Perry is following the show. While many different stories have been spoken about backstage, one thing is certain, Punk and Perry have been suspended.

It was announced via Sports Illustrated on August 29th that Punk and Perry have both been suspended by AEW, and will miss the upcoming All Out pay-per-view on September 3rd, which just so happens to take place in Punk's hometown of Chicago.

This news was then backed up by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select and both Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. It's not been confirmed how long the two men will be suspended for, but it is certain that the two men will miss this weekend's All Out pay-per-view.

There were also rumors that Punk almost got into a backstage altercation with Miro. However, that has since been proven to be false, and that the two men were actually cracking jokes with each other instead of actually wanting to have a fight.

