Fired wrestler makes shocking AEW return to confront The Young Bucks; becomes interim EVP

Earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite, a certain fired star returned to overrule The Young Bucks following an announcement they made. He also revealed that he was appointed as an Interim EVP. This would be Christopher Daniels.

The Fallen Angel was fired from AEW after his match against the Young Bucks a few weeks ago, as they wanted to teach him a lesson for going after them. However, being the EVPs that they are, they gave him a severance package for a month.

Tonight, The Elite addressed the future of the TNT Championship, with Adam Copeland no longer able to defend his. They then wished to "gift" the title to Jack Perry, who they claimed earned it for his performance at the Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing.

However, the celebrations were short-lived. Christopher Daniels came out and overruled this, revealing that Tony Khan himself made him an Interim EVP. He announced that there would be a series of qualifiers for a ladder match for the title, which will take place at Forbidden Door next month.

In the end, Jack Perry still has a chance to become the TNT Champion like the Young Bucks wanted, but he'll have to go through a series of matches.

