First look at AEW Grand Slam Australia stage revealed in a leaked footage

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Feb 15, 2025 02:33 GMT
AEW Grand Slam Australia will take place this weekend
AEW Grand Slam Australia will take place this weekend [Photo: AEW Official Website]

Photos have just surfaced online regarding the setup for AEW Grand Slam Australia which will be taking place later today. Unfortunately, most fans won't be able to see this live and have to wait till tomorrow, when the TV broadcast takes place.

This show has gone through several major changes to its original plans. It was supposed to be at the Suncorp Stadium, but allegedly, due to a low volume of ticket sales, this was moved to the Brisbane Entertainment Centre. Grand Slam is also set to air on a 20-hour delay, as although this is going to begin at 5:30 pm AEST later today, it will air on MAX and TNT at 10:30 pm ET tomorrow night.

On X/Twitter, photos from some individuals at the event have surfaced. They have shown snippets of the ring and arena setup ahead of the show. There has been no official announcement on the ticket sales and attendance for AEW Grand Slam Australia yet, but Tony Khan has claimed that outside of both All-In events at Wembley Stadium, the show has the biggest international gate of all time.

A brief look at the venue can be seen below.

What can fans look forward to at AEW Grand Slam Australia?

The show being two hours, it would effectively be treated like a special episode of their weekly programming, contrary to previous belief that this would be a pay-per-view level event.

Five matches are set to grace the match card, with several possible unannounced in-ring or backstage segments set to take place throughout the show. There will be three title matches, including the highly-awaited rematch between Mariah May and Toni Storm. The other two will be tag team matches, with bitter rivalries being settled.

Below are the five matches booked for Grand Slam Australia:

  • Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher
  • Brisbane Brawl: Cope & Jay White vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli of The Death Riders
  • AEW Women's World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Toni Storm
  • TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Harley Cameron
  • AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Buddy Matthews
Fans have a lot to look forward to this weekend as titles may change hands, and feuds may take turns for the worse. Several hometown heroes will also be in action in front of their home country, which is something the local fans will be staying tuned for.

Despite all the chaos beforehand, the show still seems to be a 'must-see' attraction and a good way to start the year for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Edited by Harish Raj S
