First match for AEW Grand Slam officially announced on Tony Khan's promotion  

A bout from the All Out show will apparently have a rematch at the AEW Grand Slam, as dictated by Tony Khan on Dynamite this week.

The latest episode of the Wednesday Night Show saw a massive announcement from Tony Khan himself in the opening moments. The All Elite World Championship and the trios titles got vacated.

Another proclamation followed, which was spelled out by the commentary box personnel.

With one of the highlights of All Out being the tag team title match between Swerve In Our Glory and The Acclaimed, fans have been clamoring for a rematch.

It appears that the All Elite president has confirmed the same after teasing it heavily at the post-All Out media scrum.

The rematch is scheduled to occur at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 21 during the Grand Slam event. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether The Acclaimed will bag the titles this time.

Do you think Swerve In Our Glory will retain their titles at AEW Grand Slam? Or will we see new champions? Sound off in the comments below!

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy