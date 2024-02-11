First-time-ever blockbuster match announced for Adam Copeland (fka Edge) in AEW

AEW has just announced that Adam Copeland will be facing a certain popular star next week on Dynamite following a confrontation between the two tonight on Collision. This would be Daniel Garcia.

It is no secret that The Rated-R Superstar wants retribution after Christian Cage escaped with the TNT Championship at Worlds End. Adam Copeland has been competing in what he calls the "Cope Open" with the hopes of accumulating wins to increase his ranking and being deserving of another title shot.

After his win over Minoru Suzuki a few weeks ago, which would make him 4-0 this year alone, he believed he was now deserving of a title shot at Revolution. However, he was interrupted by Daniel Garcia, who wanted a title shot as well.

After defeating The Patriarchy alongside FTR last week, Garcia wanted to have a shot as well against the current AEW TNT Champion.

Expand Tweet

The two acknowledged they both had the same goal and thus came the proposal for a match between them on Dynamite to decide the challenger for the TNT Championship at Revolution pay-per-view.

Adam Copeland was determined to face Christian once more, and he had a stern warning for Garcia, as he claimed that he would not allow anyone to get in his way.

Who do you think goes to Revolution? Let us know in the comments section below.