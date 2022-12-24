First-time-ever blockbuster match teased for Charlotte Flair amid rumors of imminent WWE return

AEW star Jade Cargill has expressed her desire to face WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair. Taking to Twitter, the TBS Champion also praised Flair.

Cargill recently hosted a Q&A session on Twitter, as she was asked which wrestler she would like to defend the TBS Championship against outside of AEW.

In response, the 30-year-old star named The Queen. The AEW star claimed that Flair is one of the best in the business in terms of in-ring ability.

Check out Cargill's tweet regarding Flair below:

Cargill is the inaugural and current AEW TBS Champion. She won the title by winning the TBS Championship Tournament, beating Ruby Soho in the final.

Since winning the title, Cargill has successfully defended it against top stars including Nyla Rose, Athena, Madison Rayne, Diamante, Leila Grey, and other prominent names.

Vince Russo believes WWE should treat Charlotte Flair similarly to Roman Reigns

Vince Russo has spoken quite highly of Charlotte. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, he put The Queen in the same category as Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has been pushed as WWE's biggest star in the last two years. He has been unstoppable and is also the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Russo believes Flair deserves the same treatment, as he said:

"I think it should be her [Charlotte Flair]. You know I like Bianca Belair a lot, and I've said that a lot. I don't think anybody is better than Charlotte Flair. I put Charlotte Flair in the Roman Reigns category. So, what would I do? I would give her the Roman Reigns treatment bro!"

Russo further questioned if any of Flair's title reigns were as close to Reigns' current title run. He added:

"What was her longest reign? It wasn't anywhere as close [to Reigns]. I would give her the Roman Reigns treatment until somebody legitimately came along who you believe could beat her."

Flair is reportedly close to her WWE return having missed numerous months of TV time.

