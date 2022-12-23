Wrestling veteran says WWE should make 36-year-old star the female Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns is the superstar of this generation. Many may not view him in the same light as his predecessors John Cena, The Rock, or Stone Cold Steve Austin, he is the benchmark for this generation. However, he has achieved things that neither of the aforementioned megastars has. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes WWE should give a female star The Reigns treatment.

The star in question is none other than Charlotte Flair - who is the most accomplished woman in WWE history. On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo was asked by Dr. Chris Featherstone if Bianca Belair should defeat Charlotte Flair for their rumored WrestleMania 39 bout.

Vince Russo opined that Charlotte Flair should not only win but that she should get the full-fledged Roman Reigns treatment:

"I think it should be her [Charlotte Flair]. You know I like Bianca Belair a lot, and I've said that a lot. I don't think anybody is better than Charlotte Flair. I put Charlotte Flair in the Roman Reigns category. So, what would I do? I would give her the Roman Reigns treatment bro!" (7:55-8:15)

While Charlotte hasn't had a reign close to the length of The Tribal Chief, he believes that WWE should keep building her up for a legitimate challenger:

"What was her longest reign? It wasn't anywhere as close [to Reigns]. I would give her the Roman Reigns treatment until somebody legitimately came along who you believe could beat her." (8:16-8:36)

You can watch the full video below:

Roman Reigns has already entered unchartered territory

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been on top for 844 days as of this writing and it's on track to reach 1,000 days with the title. His current reign is unprecedented in the modern era. It has been over three decades since we have seen a world title run in WWE as long as this.

Reigns is expected to headline Night 2 of WrestleMania 39, and in doing so, he will tie Hulk Hogan for the most WrestleManias headlined by any WWE superstar ever. When all is said and done, Reigns will be put in a league of his own, and no male or female star can be an equivalent.

