Rumored opponents for Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE has reportedly penciled in two big matches involving Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. The matches are expected to take place on Night 1 of the mega event.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have both been out of action for a while now. Lynch lost her Raw Women's title match to Bianca Belair at SummerSlam and immediately went on a hiatus due to an injury. Flair lost the SmackDown Women's title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash and went on a hiatus immediately after.

As per Xero News, both Lynch and Flair are set to compete in major singles matches at next year's WrestleMania. Big Time Becks will reportedly wrestle Ronda Rousey in the duo's first-ever singles match on Night 1 of The Show of Shows. The report also states that Flair will take on Bianca Belair on Night 2.

Becky Lynch has previously opened up about a possible match against Ronda Rousey

At WrestleMania 35 in 2019, Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match to become a double Women's Champion. Ever since then, Lynch has been wanting a singles match against Rousey.

The Baddest Woman On The Planet returned to WWE earlier this year and won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. She then kicked off a feud with Charlotte Flair over the SmackDown Women's title, heading into 'Mania. Around the same time, Lynch talked about a possible match with Rousey:

"If I was Ronda, I wouldn't want to face me. We're two women in the same position and obviously I'm just killing the game. If I were her, I would do what she did, too. I'd start with the easy thing. Well, look: If I was her, I wouldn't have done what she did because I'm me. ... If I were to give Ronda advice, I'd say go with the starter, go with the appetizer.” [H/T Bleacher Report]

As for Charlotte Flair vs Bianca Belair, the duo have squared off on a bunch of occasions on WWE TV, but never on the big stage. The two women are bound to have an instant classic if they end up facing each other at WrestleMania 39.

What do you think? Are you excited for these rumored matches for Lynch and Flair at WrestleMania 39?

