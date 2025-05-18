  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • "Fit with the Death Riders like a glove,""Sellout" - Fans react to new Jon Moxley ally's warning after AEW Dynamite

"Fit with the Death Riders like a glove,""Sellout" - Fans react to new Jon Moxley ally's warning after AEW Dynamite

By Enzo Curabo
Modified May 18, 2025 02:44 GMT
Jon Moxley is the AEW World Champion [Photo: AEW Official Website]
Jon Moxley is the current AEW World Champion [Photo credit: AEW's official website]

A few days ago, on AEW Dynamite, a new ally of Jon Moxley emerged out of nowhere. He has broken his silence since, and fans have reacted to this. Mixed feelings appear to be coming from them.

Gabe Kidd is not officially signed to the Jacksonville-based promotion, as he is affiliated with NJPW, but he has emerged as Mox's ally in this war against several major names on the roster.

The NJPW star took to X/Twitter to post a picture of himself alongside Jon Moxley during the skirmish on Dynamite. He then captioned the post using one of the AEW World Champion's catchphrases. This was confirmation that he was indeed aligned with him at this point. You can check out his post here.

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

also-read-trending Trending

Fans have reacted differently to this new alliance. Some thought Gabe Kidd was a great fit with the Death Riders. One even mentioned how the two of them were stars who brought the fight to Kenny Omega on separate occasions.

Others were not too pleased with him as this went against all he had done in NJPW. Previously, Kidd was vocal about not wanting to work for any major corporation, but it seems that this was no longer the case. One wondered what this meant concerning his status as a member of Bullet Club War Dogs.

Fans react to Kidd&#039;s alliance with Moxley [Image credit: Kidd&#039;s X account]
Fans react to Kidd's alliance with Moxley [Image credit: Kidd's X account]

Jon Moxley confirmed Gabe Kidd works for him

Earlier tonight on Collision, Mox's first promo since all that transpired last Wednesday was aired. He talked about coming out on top yet again and leaving the venue as the World Champion after Anarchy at the Arena at Double or Nothing.

Jon Moxley then briefly talked about the Death Riders and how they were the only professionals in the wrestling industry. He then confirmed that Gabe Kidd was now working for him.

It seems with PAC's absence, the Death Riders have found a solid replacement. Gabe Kidd looks to be someone who will tip the odds in their favor in this war with some of AEW's biggest names.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications