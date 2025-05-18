"Fit with the Death Riders like a glove,""Sellout" - Fans react to new Jon Moxley ally's warning after AEW Dynamite

A few days ago, on AEW Dynamite, a new ally of Jon Moxley emerged out of nowhere. He has broken his silence since, and fans have reacted to this. Mixed feelings appear to be coming from them.

Gabe Kidd is not officially signed to the Jacksonville-based promotion, as he is affiliated with NJPW, but he has emerged as Mox's ally in this war against several major names on the roster.

The NJPW star took to X/Twitter to post a picture of himself alongside Jon Moxley during the skirmish on Dynamite. He then captioned the post using one of the AEW World Champion's catchphrases. This was confirmation that he was indeed aligned with him at this point. You can check out his post here.

Fans have reacted differently to this new alliance. Some thought Gabe Kidd was a great fit with the Death Riders. One even mentioned how the two of them were stars who brought the fight to Kenny Omega on separate occasions.

Others were not too pleased with him as this went against all he had done in NJPW. Previously, Kidd was vocal about not wanting to work for any major corporation, but it seems that this was no longer the case. One wondered what this meant concerning his status as a member of Bullet Club War Dogs.

Fans react to Kidd's alliance with Moxley [Image credit: Kidd's X account]

Jon Moxley confirmed Gabe Kidd works for him

Earlier tonight on Collision, Mox's first promo since all that transpired last Wednesday was aired. He talked about coming out on top yet again and leaving the venue as the World Champion after Anarchy at the Arena at Double or Nothing.

Jon Moxley then briefly talked about the Death Riders and how they were the only professionals in the wrestling industry. He then confirmed that Gabe Kidd was now working for him.

It seems with PAC's absence, the Death Riders have found a solid replacement. Gabe Kidd looks to be someone who will tip the odds in their favor in this war with some of AEW's biggest names.

