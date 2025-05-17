Jon Moxley's new ally sends ominous message to AEW roster after shocking appearance on Dynamite

Jon Moxley and his Death Riders are gearing up for war at AEW Double or Nothing 2025, and he just received some help from an unlikely ally. Now, NJPW's Gabe Kidd has delivered an ominous message to the company's roster.

Gabe Kidd has become a top star in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but he isn't limiting his activities to the Bullet Club. He's made several appearances for AEW in the past and even competed against Kenny Omega at Wrestle Dynasty in January, but his most recent showing has shaken up the plans for the promotion's next pay-per-view.

Kidd shockingly appeared on this week's AEW Dynamite: Beach Break to help Jon Moxley retain his World Championship against Samoa Joe. Following the Cage Match, Swerve Strickland challenged the Death Riders and The Young Bucks to Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing 2025.

The NJPW star is expected to fight alongside Jon Moxley's team in the match, and he's now sent out a warning to the company on Instagram.

"ABANDON ALL HOPE @aew," he wrote.

Update on Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

Jon Moxley has defended his AEW World Championship against several top opponents over the last few months, but he won't be putting the title up for grabs at Double or Nothing on May 25. Instead, The Purveyor of Violence will enter one of the most iconic and chaotic match types Tony Khan's company offers: Anarchy in the Arena.

Moxley competed in the first two editions of the brutal match, and he'll make his return in this year's edition as he teams up with The Young Bucks to face Swerve Strickland's alliance. A recent report from Fightful has indicated that Strickland will be joined by Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Willow Nightingale. Moxley's team will include Gabe Kidd, Matt & Nick Jackson, and Marina Shafir.

The report noted that Claudio Castagnoli and Katsuyori Shibata could still be added if Tony Khan wants to make it a 6v6 affair, while Kazuchika Okada, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, HOOK, and Wheeler Yuta might also get involved.

Double or Nothing takes place on May 25 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ, and Anarchy in the Arena will likely be last on the card due to the destruction involved in the match. The only question is: whose theme music will play throughout the match this year? Only time will tell.

