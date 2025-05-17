Major update on AEW Double or Nothing 2025 after former WWE star's announcement [Reports]

Reports have come in regarding some developments heading into AEW Double or Nothing. This comes following a bold declaration by a former WWE Superstar a few days ago.

On AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland challenged the Death Riders and the Elite alliance to Anarchy in the Arena at the pay-per-view. This comes after their nefarious scheme cost Samoa Joe his title match against Jon Moxley, which led to an all-out brutal assault on The Opps, Kenny Omega, and Willow Nightingale. Swerve was the one who came to their aid.

Fightful Select has just reported on who will be in the match, as there is still confusion on that end. As of writing, it seems that the plans are for a 5-on-5 match, but this does not rule out the possibility of other names being added or providing interference.

It seems that Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Willow Nightingale will take on Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd, the Young Bucks, and Marina Shafir. Claudio Castagnoli and Katsuyori Shibata could reportedly be added to the match, while the likes of Hook, Wheeler Yuta, Kazuchika Okada, and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey may all be involved in some capacity.

Swerve Strickland recently brought up a major setback of his in AEW

Appearing in front of the Chicago crowd a few days ago, Swerve Strickland leaped from the top of the steel cage, taking out the Death Riders and The Elite in the process. He looked back at the last time he was in a steel cage in Chicago, which was during his Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage match against 'Hangman' Adam Page at All Out last year.

Taking to X/Twitter, he brought up how he had returned to the place where he "died." This was a reference to him brutally suffering attacks from Hangman during their match, and him now returning to Chicago for a different reason.

“Return to where I died,” Strickland wrote.

His experience in matches like this should prove to be a major help during Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing, as there is no telling what sort of chaos will occur when they are no longer limited to any part of the venue.

