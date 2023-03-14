"Fix it NOW!!!" - WWE legend's son unhappy about being excluded from upcoming AEW Dynamite poster

AEW Dynamite featured their most significant and prominent stars in every poster for the current week's show, but surprisingly didn't feature the reigning tag team champions, The Gunn Club. Austin quickly found out about the matter and took to Twitter to slam the promotion.

The Gunn Club's reign as tag team champions hasn't been received as well as the brothers might have hoped. Their defeat over The Acclaimed only managed to get them even more heat, and now it seems like All Elite Wrestling isn't taking them too seriously despite holding gold in the promotion.

In light of their exclusion, Austin Gunn took to social media to demand that those behind the Dynamite poster immediately add the duo before Wednesday.

"why are the AEW Tag Team Champions not on the posters? @AEW me and @coltengunn didn’t work on the indies for all those years to get disrespected by our own company fix it NOW!!!" Austin tweeted.

While the two aren't too happy with All Elite Wrestling right now, the Gunn brothers - who grew up around WWE legends - recently named Shawn Michaels as one of the greatest in-ring performers.

FTR is rumored to be the ones who will dethrone The Gunn Club and claim the AEW Tag Team Championships

FTR recently made their return at the Revolution pay-per-view, where they took out the reigning tag team champions and held their titles above their heads. Despite this, the duo still maintain that they've not re-signed with the promotion yet, but reports indicate that they eventually will.

According to a report from WRKD Wrestling, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are still slated to defeat The Gunn Club despite their contract issues.

It remains to be seen whether or not FTR end up returning to WWE instead or even the Independent Circuit. Either way, their status as a tag team seems to be far more elevated than when they left WWE, making them one of the hottest duos in the industry today.

