"For his wife and child's sake" - Roman Reigns hopes Jon Moxley has given up a scary habit

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley rocked the WWE Universe by debuting as The Shield on November 18, 2012. All three members have since made their names with singles success. Reigns has now opened up about Ambrose, sharing behind-the-scenes details on what he was really like.

The Shield dominated the WWE ranks and went to war with top superstars such as CM Punk, John Cena, and The Authority. The trio split and reunited a few times, but officially disbanded on April 21, 2019. The Shield's Final Chapter came after Ambrose let his contract expire, allowing him to debut for AEW in its inaugural year as Jon Moxley, just over one month later.

The Lunatic Fringe is now the current and record four-time AEW World Champion, while The Tribal Chief has solidified his spot at the very top of WWE, and The Architect isn't far behind. Roman dished to CBS Sports concerns he and Rollins had with Ambrose, especially when waiting in arena concourses for their iconic entrance. The Bloodline leader's revelation came after earlier discussing how the Death Riders leader would wander on his own, but always find his way back:

Trending

"He scared us a couple times, like... they're playing The Shield music, going through the alphabet, and I'm over here looking at Seth Rollins like, 'Uh, you know where The Fox is?,' and he's like, 'Well, The Fox is gonna fox!' But literally [whenever] it was time to take a step down those stairs, he was always there, and that's how he was, man," Roman Reigns said. [From 15:56 to 16:16]

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

The Head of The Table continued:

"This guy, he'd pop up... we'd be walking through the airport and he'd just disappear, and then it's like, 'Man, where is he?' And then out of nowhere he pops up with a bagel and a coffee, or just a half-mouthful of croissant, or something like that. So, he was... um, he definitely... I don't know, it's been a while, and he's got a family now. So, I'm hoping that he's a little more predictable for his wife and child's sake, but yeah, he was an unpredictable dude. For sure," Roman Reigns said. [From 16:17 to 16:48]

The Shield's last match together came at the aforementioned live event on April 21, 2019, in Moline, IL. The Shield's Final Chapter was headlined by Roman Reigns, Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins defeating Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Baron Corbin in just under 15 minutes.

Jon Moxley reveals pay for final WWE match

Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose left WWE after a lengthy period of unhappiness, mainly due to creative decisions. He previously revealed unfortunate interactions with Vince McMahon that led up to his departure.

The Purveyor of Violence teamed with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns for the last time on April 21, 2019, just nine days before his contract expired. The win over Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin at a non-televised live event aired in-part as a special on the WWE Network, The Shield's Final Chapter. Jon Moxley said he was paid just $500 for that match. It was noted that this was equal to pay received by extras or talents who show up and aren't used.

Jon Moxley left WWE as a one-time WWE Champion and one-time United States Champion. The three-time Intercontinental Champion also held the RAW Tag Team Championship twice with Seth Rollins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback