  Forgotten AEW star suddenly spotted with The Hurt Syndicate

Forgotten AEW star suddenly spotted with The Hurt Syndicate

By Enzo Curabo
Published Sep 01, 2025 01:53 GMT
The Hurt Syndicate are former AEW World Tag Team Champions
The Hurt Syndicate are former AEW World Tag Team Champions [Photo: AEW on X]

An AEW star who has been absent for some time now has just been spotted alongside The Hurt Syndicate. This photo, which was posted on social media, was taken during an event outside the ring.

Brian Cage has not been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion since March this year. He injured his knee during one of his matches around then and has not been seen since. While this looked to be a major blow to the Don Callis Family, this did not end up being the case, as the faction has grown exponentially and is the group with the most members in the company.

MVP took to Instagram to post a photo of himself, Shelton Benjamin, and Cage attending the recent show of the Craig Jones Invitational, a submission grappling tournament. They were front row for the event, and he also mentioned how The Machine was on a great road to recovery.

"Front row at the @cjiofficial for night 1!!!! AEW representing!!!! The Swoleverine is on the mend!" MVP wrote.

Brian Cage gives health update amid AEW absence

A few weeks ago, Brian Cage himself updated the fans regarding his condition. He revealed that although there were some setbacks, ultimately, he was making great progress in his recovery.

Last month, Cage also revealed that he was contacted by former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero, regarding a potential role in a Steven Spielberg production.

"People have been asking about my recovery, as I haven't posted much, and we where [sic] kind of at a standstill for a while, but we finally turned the page. Here's a group of pix and videos over last week of my leg finally back to progressing and firing well! Here we go!" he wrote.
There is no timeline regarding Brian Cage's possible return to AEW, but it looks like, for now, he is focusing on a full recovery and his other pursuits outside the company. Meanwhile, the Don Callis Family looks to be doing great despite his absence.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Harish Raj S
