Forgotten AEW star suddenly spotted with The Hurt Syndicate

An AEW star who has been absent for some time now has just been spotted alongside The Hurt Syndicate. This photo, which was posted on social media, was taken during an event outside the ring.Brian Cage has not been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion since March this year. He injured his knee during one of his matches around then and has not been seen since. While this looked to be a major blow to the Don Callis Family, this did not end up being the case, as the faction has grown exponentially and is the group with the most members in the company.MVP took to Instagram to post a photo of himself, Shelton Benjamin, and Cage attending the recent show of the Craig Jones Invitational, a submission grappling tournament. They were front row for the event, and he also mentioned how The Machine was on a great road to recovery.&quot;Front row at the @cjiofficial for night 1!!!! AEW representing!!!! The Swoleverine is on the mend!&quot; MVP wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrian Cage gives health update amid AEW absenceA few weeks ago, Brian Cage himself updated the fans regarding his condition. He revealed that although there were some setbacks, ultimately, he was making great progress in his recovery.Last month, Cage also revealed that he was contacted by former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero, regarding a potential role in a Steven Spielberg production.&quot;People have been asking about my recovery, as I haven't posted much, and we where [sic] kind of at a standstill for a while, but we finally turned the page. Here's a group of pix and videos over last week of my leg finally back to progressing and firing well! Here we go!&quot; he wrote.Drainmaker @DrainBamagerLINKPWInsider: AEW’s Brian Cage and Lance Archer were among the wrestlers booked for a scene in the next film from legendary Director, Steven Spielberg.There is no timeline regarding Brian Cage's possible return to AEW, but it looks like, for now, he is focusing on a full recovery and his other pursuits outside the company. Meanwhile, the Don Callis Family looks to be doing great despite his absence.