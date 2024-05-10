Forgotten ex-WWE talent announces AEW return

A forgotten former WWE name announced his much-awaited AEW return. This star has slowly been making waves in the company, and his impending return will no doubt generate interest among fans.

The star in question is The Outcasts' member Zak Knight. Knight, who is Saraya’s real-life brother, was away for sometime as he was visiting his family back home in the United Kingdom.

The 32-year-old star has now taken to X/Twitter to send a message to fans, noting that he will return to AEW TV on the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

“Flights booked. See you next week @AEW. Everett, WA, May 15th. Let’s be avin ya 🔥👊🏼.”

Expand Tweet

He had one match in WWE all the way back in November 2011, where he was involved in a handicap match against the Big Show, now known as Paul Wight.

Former WWE name Zak Knight reveals how his son stopped him from retiring

Former WWE talent Zak Knight is not a big name in wrestling yet but has gone through a range of emotions when it comes to his career.

He recently revealed how his 11-year-old son stopped him from calling it quits and thanked him in an elaborate post on X. Wishing his son a happy birthday, he reminisced about the old times and called his son a special person.

He wrote:

"Happy birthday Kayden! 11 today! A few years ago I was thinking of retiring from wrestling and you at 7 years old sat me down and said, 'Daddy, don't give up! It's not if, it's when!' That moment carries me through the doubts and hard times. You're special, never change [red heart emoji]."

Expand Tweet

It is great to see that kind of belief from a son to his father and how it has helped him get to where he is currently in his career. Given that he is only starting off in AEW, Knight still has a lot to achieve in the company.