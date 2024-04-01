"Daddy, don't give up!" - AEW star reveals his 11-year-old son stopped him from retiring

AEW stars began their pro wrestling journeys for various reasons, and often, family plays a big part in the decision to quit or keep going. One rising star has just revealed how his son motivated him to continue wrestling.

Zak Knight is the brother of Saraya (fka WWE's Paige). While the youngest member of the UK's Knight Family went to the United States to make her name, her brothers stayed behind to continue their careers. The 32-year-old Zak began wrestling in 2001 and recently signed to work for AEW and ROH.

Zodiac took to X today to wish a happy 11th birthday to his son Kayden. The two-time WAW World Heavyweight Champion revealed how his then-7-year-old son stopped him from retiring. Zak's son actually made his wrestling debut at the age of 10 in October 2023, the same age his father debuted at.

"Happy birthday Kayden! 11 today! A few years ago I was thinking of retiring from wrestling and you at 7 years old sat me down and said, 'Daddy, don't give up! It's not if, it's when!' That moment carries me through the doubts and hard times. You're special, never change [red heart emoji]," Zak Knight wrote.

Expand Tweet

Knight was set to make his official All Elite Wrestling in-ring debut on Collision earlier this month against Angelo Parker. However, the father of three nixed the match because he refused to wrestle Parker in his hometown. Knight's ROH debut came in December with a win over Peter Avalon, and since then, he's defeated Jon Cruz and Aaron Solo.

Saraya announces AEW signing of her brother

Zak Knight has officially signed with ROH and AEW after making his debut for the company last year.

Knight originally appeared at Full Gear 2022 to watch his sister Saraya return to the ring against Britt Baker. Zak and his legendary wrestling family were also at All In last year to support the former Paige of WWE.

After working three ROH TV tapings, The Zodiac appeared on AEW Rampage with his sister and Harley Cameron. Saraya said she originally planned to set Zak up with Ruby Soho, but she chose to go with Angelo Parker instead. The multi-time Women's Champion promised to get back at her former stablemate.

Expand Tweet

Knight actually worked a WWE SmackDown taping in the UK on November 8, 2011. He teamed with Andy Baker and Tom LaRuffa for a 3-on-1 Handicap Match loss to Big Show.

Poll : What version of Saraya aka Paige do you like best? WWE AEW 0 votes View Discussion