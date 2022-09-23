Paige's brother Zak Zodiac still questions why WWE never signed him

The brother of former WWE Superstar Paige admits that he still questions why the company never signed him.

The English-born star received her release from WWE earlier this year and recently debuted for a rival promotion. At All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite Grand Slam show, the former WWE Divas Champion announced her arrival to 20,000 screaming fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She confronted the likes of Dr. Britt Baker, Serena Deeb, Jamie Hayter, and AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm. The ovation for the former WWE star was staggering when her new name, "Saraya," was revealed.

However, Saraya's brother Zak Zodiac has taken to Twitter with several posts related to the signing. He shared a fan-made All Elite graphic in a similar style to his sister's. One fan then tweeted to Zak that he was surprised that WWE didn't sign him when the young Saraya first got her contract. In response to the fan, Zodiac admitted that he even questions the decision himself.

Zak Zodiac was even portrayed in the 2019 film Fighting With My Family, a biopic loosely based on Saraya's (FKA Paige) journey to WWE that covered a certain period of her family life. In the film, Zodiac was portrayed by Jack Lowden.

Will Zak Zodiac join Paige in AEW?

Curiously piqued by the surprise debut, fans are eager to know if the siblings will become colleagues in AEW.

One Twitter user responded to Zodiac's original tweet, asking if his AEW signing was likely, given that Paige (Saraya) is now All Elite. Zak said that he didn't know, but noted that it was a step in the right direction.

"Who knows. Definitely a step in the right direction." he wrote

Paige's last WWE match was at Madison Square Garden in December 2017. In the contest, she teamed up with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. They were defeated by a trio of Bayley, Mickie James, and Sasha Banks. During the same match, Saraya injured her neck and has since been out of in-ring action.

There is no word on if she will wrestle in AEW.

What did you think about Zak Zodiac's tweet? Do you think WWE should have signed him? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far