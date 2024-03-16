Another day, another segment involving Saraya and AEW stars frustrates fans: "I feel he will be gone in four months"

A recently signed AEW star and Saraya often receive criticism from fans, and the reaction to their latest segment was no different.

The star in question is Zak Knight, Saraya's brother. AEW offered Knight a contract after seeing him compete in some matches for the promotion. He is mainly featured in the All Elite company's sister promotion, Ring of Honor, where he currently holds a record of 3-0 in singles competition.

Zak Knight is also involved in the ongoing storyline between Saraya, Ruby Soho, and Angelo Parker. Knight recently unleashed a brutal attack on Parker a couple of weeks ago on Rampage.

On X/Twitter, a fan shared a backstage clip from Rampage where Saraya hyped up her brother, who ambushed multiple talents before brawling with Angelo Parker. The fan went on to state his displeasure with Zak Knight's current gimmick in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Many fans bashed the segment, with one even claiming that Zak Knight will get released from the company in less than four months.

Saraya wants AEW to introduce new titles

Former WWE star Saraya recently proposed an interesting idea for new titles in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Saraya spoke about the women's division of AEW, which currently has two titles, the Women's World Title and the TBS Women's Championship. She believes that the company should introduce Women's Tag Team Titles as there are many women's tag teams in All Elite Wrestling.

"AEW is doing really well putting multiple female matches on the shows. We can keep doing that. We can start building the division even bigger. Introduce female tag team championships. Right now, we have two championships. We can do tag teams. There are tag teams there. We can build the division as something huge and something just as big as the guys."

Saraya has had an intriguing career in All Elite Wrestling. She may be a former Women's World Champion, but her title reign was underwhelming. However, it will be interesting to see what the company does with her current storyline with Ruby Soho.

