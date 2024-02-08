Saraya urges AEW to introduce new titles

Despite being one of AEW's most well-known stars, Saraya has had a bumpy road in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Her journey has mirrored the women's division as a whole, but the former WWE Superstar is now lobbying for more focus on the females with the addition of a Women's Tag Team Championship.

Saraya joined All Elite Wrestling in September 2022. She managed to snag the AEW Women's World Championship at All In last year but only held it for about six weeks before dropping it to Hikaru Shida. Despite her success in WWE, the 31-year-old has only ever held tag titles in British independent promotions.

The women of AEW are enjoying a much larger spotlight in early 2024 than they've ever been given, and Saraya seems determined to keep the momentum going. Speaking to KTAR News, the former Anti-Diva made the case for a tag division and championship in Tony Khan's company:

"AEW is doing really well putting multiple female matches on the shows. We can keep doing that. We can start building the division even bigger. Introduce female tag team championships. Right now, we have two championships. We can do tag teams. There are tag teams there. We can build the division as something huge and something just as big as the guys."

She further pointed out that the men of AEW have both a tag and trios division, and while she doesn't want to overload the company with championships, she thinks a set of tag titles could open a new path for the women's division:

"The guys have the trios championships, the tag championships. They have all these championships, and it would be just really nice, as women, if we could have just an extra one. I'm not saying we should be overloaded with championships, it'd be too much at that point, but adding a tag championship could spice things up in the division and gives a lot of the women something to chase other than the two championships," she said. [H/T Fightful]

Saraya recently suplexed a mascot at an NBA game

Saraya has been putting in work with media appearances lately in order to promote All Elite Wrestling. The young company has started off 2024 with some momentum, and several stars are doing their part to hype up the product.

The English star attended an NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns ahead of this week's AEW Dynamite in Phoenix, AZ. During the game, she attacked the Suns' mascot, Go the Gorilla, and hit him with a suplex on the court.

The spectacle was all in fun, and the two hugged it out afterward. Tonight's Dynamite in Phoenix features a stacked card and a "major" announcement from Tony Khan.

