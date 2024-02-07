[Watch] Saraya lays out mascot during NBA game with a popular move

AEW star Saraya has been absent from the ring for a while, but she recently used her raw strength to lay out a mascot flat using a suplex during a recent NBA game.

She started her wrestling journey in the mid-2000s at a very young age. She currently wrestles under the AEW banner and leads The Outcast, consisting of Ruby Soho and Harley Cameron. Before coming to AEW, she was popular for her stint in WWE under the ring name Paige.

On Tuesday night, an NBA game took place between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The former Paige was present there to witness the game. But that's not all. She showcased some of her wrestling prowess and strength during the game.

A video clip is going viral over the internet where fans can see her suplexing the Suns' mascot, Go the Gorilla. First, she kicked the Gorilla in the midsection, then followed it with a powerful suplex. It was just for fun, and later, she and the Suns' mascot hugged each other.

Expand Tweet

Saraya shocks the wrestling world with her new look

Saraya recently changed her look drastically, dropping many jaws with surprise. One of her recent Instagram posts showcased a series of photographs taken during her latest photoshoot. In these images, fans can see her wearing an eye-catching red outfit.

Along with the outfit, she also adorned a black leather jacket that added a touch of edginess to the overall look. Her new look stunned many online, and they gushed over it on social media.

Expand Tweet

Saraya has been inactive inside the rind for the past few weeks. The last match she had in AEW was on the 2024 Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite, which took place on January 10, 2024.

During the event, she teamed up with her Outcasts teammate Ruby Soho, along with Julia Hart and Skye Blue, to face Anna Jay, Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa & Willow Nightingale. Unfortunately, her team could not pick up the victory.

Did you enjoy Saraya's' match at the Dynamite Homecoming edition? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE