"My face just melted off onto the floor" - AEW star reacts to Saraya (fka Paige) showing off a new look

AEW's Saraya is one of the most popular stars in the entire wrestling industry. She is not only known for her amazing in-ring acumen but also for her bold, outspoken personality that certainly has a lot of admirers, including a fellow roster member.

The star in question is Harley Cameron. The All Elite star has been a fan of her Outcasts faction member. Of course, she has every reason to be, considering the former multi-time Women's Champion's years of hard work, perseverance, and accolades in the business.

But it seems Harley is a fan of the former WWE Superstar for more than her wrestling skills. Saraya recently posted pictures from her latest photoshoot, donning a gorgeous red outfit with a black leather jacket and displaying an entirely new look.

Harley Cameron took to her Instagram story to shower praise on her cohort's latest photos, expressing amazement at the presentation:

"Oh my lawwwddd my face just melted off onto the floor. 🥵😍 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @saraya too hot !!!"

Saraya lashed out at trolls for body shaming recent AEW signee

Saraya recently voiced her support for one of AEW's newest stars, who became the target of body shaming on social media.

Of course, we are talking about none other than Deonna Purrazzo. She stood right beside her fellow roster member, putting out a befitting reply for the haters while calling The Virtuosa a "super babe."

“I think you’re a super babe. And those dumb mfers would be dying to get you to stand on their tiny b*lls.”

Both have worked previously as a part of the WWE roster, yet came face-to-face with each other on television programming. However, with Saraya and Deonna once again in the same landscape as in-ring competitors, it would be interesting to see these two stars compete in an enthralling and action-packed wrestling match.

