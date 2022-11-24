Former 5-time WWE World Champion heaps praise on top star following hard-hitting match with Chris Jericho

AEW star and former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson has lavished praise on NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii for his recent match with Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship.

Jericho was looking to defend his Ring of Honor World Title for a sixth time against the Stone Pitbull at the Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite, and while he was successful in defending his title, he didn't come out of the match at 100%.

During the match, Jericho and Ishii exchanged a series of chops, resulting in Chris getting hit so hard that his chest started bleeding. This caught the attention of Bryan Danielson, who sent a special message to Ishii via AEW's official Japanese Twitter account.

"So tonight on Dynamite, [Tomohiro] Ishii, very good. I have never seen anybody make somebody’s chest bleed the way that Ishii made Chris Jericho’s chest bleed tonight. He’s one of the toughest, strongest hearts in professional wrestling," said Bryan Danielson.

It was the third time Ishii has competed in AEW in 2022, with his previous two matches coming in losing efforts against Adam Cole and Eddie Kingston.

While the Japanese star might not have picked up a one-on-one victory in All Elite Wrestling, the Stone Pitbull has gained many new fans following his match with Jericho.

Chris Jericho was knocked out by Claudio Castagnoli following the match

As if Chris Jericho hadn't been hit hard enough during his match with Tomohiro Ishii, The Ocho received one more shot before Dynamite went off the air, this time from Claudio Castagnoli.

Following his match, Jericho turned his attention to ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni. Still, before the ROH World Champion could lay a finger on anyone, he was met with a right hand from Castagnoli.

Jericho will take to the microphone on the upcoming episode of Rampage, and after his confrontation with Claudio, he will most likely not be in the best of moods.

What do you think Jericho will have to say this week on AEW Rampage? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes