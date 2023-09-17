Former AEW champion appears on Collision for the first time after CM Punk's firing

Following the termination of former WWE Champion CM Punk, another former AEW world champion who allegedly had beef with him made his first appearance on Collision this week.

It is no secret that AEW's new Saturday show, Collision, was built around Punk to perhaps keep him away from the wrestlers he has had beef with in the All Elite promotion. However, with Punk getting fired from the promotion by Tony Khan, the soft brand split seems to be no longer a thing.

On the Saturday show a few weeks ago, Punk's termination was announced. The Young Bucks, who allegedly had a backstage altercation with the Second City Saint, made their first-ever appearance on the show. Later, more people like Jon Moxley also appeared. Meanwhile, Hangman Adam Page is the latest addition.

Hangman Page also allegedly had real beef with Punk after their feud last year, and now, since Punk has left, Hangman seems to have no problem with appearing on the show. Page was featured in a backstage segment alongside Young Bucks, where they challenged Mogul Embassy for the ROH Trios titles.

Moreover, the trios match between Hangman, The Bucks, and The Mogul Embassy has been made official for the AEW Rampage grand slam next week.

Hangman Page was banned from AEW Collision by CM Punk?

On an episode of AEW Collision last month, CM Punk buried Hangman Adam Page in Greensboro, North Carolina, after the show went off air, as he took a dig at Page's low merchandise sales and so on.

Furthermore, Hangman was reportedly in the same city and was expected to enter the same arena for a promo taping. However, it was later reported that he was sent back by Tony Khan to avoid any drama, and it had nothing to do with Punk.

Moreover, it was also reported that the Second City Saint later apologized by texting Page. Meanwhile, Punk is gone, and it is very unlikely that he will ever share the ring again with AEW after all that happened.

