CM Punk has allegedly sent an apology message to top Elite member

CM Punk reportedly had a change of heart as he apologized for the jibe, he took at a top AEW star last week after Collision went off the air.

Last week on AEW Collision, CM Punk held a microphone after the show went off-air and interacted with the crowd in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Voice of the Voiceless left no stones unturned in taking jabs at The Elite member, Hangman Adam Page, making fun of him.

Punk claimed Page can't sell merchandise, calling him a "peg warmer." It was later reported that the Second City Saint taking shots at Hangman was no work or Kayfabe. Furthermore, Page was also in Greensboro but was reportedly asked not to appear on Collision.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, a new report by Voices of Wrestling's "Flagship Wrestling Podcast" stated that Punk apologized to Hangman for his offensive comments through text. The report also revealed that Phil felt sorry for touching upon the merchandise sales and how he delivered the post-show promo.

Nevertheless, it was not reported how Hangman responded to the alleged apology, and only time will tell how things play out between the two in the forthcoming future.

Several stars were sent back by CM Punk from AEW Collision last week

Since AEW's new Saturday show commenced, it was reported that CM Punk was taking charge of the whole show and would be the locker room leader. Furthermore, the stars who can show up on the show are also reportedly in Punk's hands.

An undisclosed AEW star told Flagship Wrestling Podcast that the Second City Saint is not interested in having Dynamite Superstars on Collision. Moreover, several celebrities, such as Matt Hardy, Ryan Nemeth, Isiah Cassidy, and Ryan Nemeth, were reportedly sent home last week.

Expand Tweet

It is unclear whether Punk doesn't want such stars on the Saturday show due to personal reasons or his alleged beef with The Elite members. Henceforth, it remains to be seen how things unfold and whether both parties confront each other and come to a resort.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here