Former AEW champion breaks silence after making a shocking return on Dynamite

A former AEW Women's World Champion recently opened up on her surprising return on the most recent episode of Dynamite. The star also put the TBS Champion on notice upon her comeback.On this week's episode of Dynamite, former AEW Women's Champion Riho made her return. Riho became the first-ever Women's World Champion in All Elite Wrestling, winning the gold on the inaugural episode of Dynamite in 2019. Before Wednesday, the 28-year-old star had not been on TV since her last match on Collision against Lady Frost in July 2024.This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Mercedes Mone defended her TBS Championship against Alex Windsor. After Mone successfully retained the title, she got into an altercation with Windsor. While Mercedes had Windsor locked into a Statement Maker, Riho made her shocking return and attacked the champion.Following her blockbuster return on Dynamite, Riho took to her Instagram handle and broke her silence on her return. On her recent Instagram Story, she wrote:&quot;I'm back!!!!!!&quot;Riho's Instagram Story after making her return on AEW DynamiteTBS Title match at AEW All Out 2025 has been made officialFollowing her blockbuster return on Dynamite this week, Riho attacked Mercedes Mone. She also kicked Mone out of the ring before leaving the arena. After their confrontation, AEW officially announced that Riho will be challenging The CEO for the TBS Championship at All Out: Toronto on September 20.It will be the first match for Riho in more than 400 days, as she last wrestled in July 2024 and was inactive on the independent circuit during her absence. Furthermore, Riho has yet to win a singles title ever since becoming the first-ever All Elite Women's World Champion in 2019.The CEO will be challenged by Riho for the first time during her legendary TBS Title reign, which began more than 450 days ago. It remains to be seen if Riho will be the one to dethrone Mercedes at All Out.