Former AEW champion breaks silence after unfortunate injury update

A former AEW World Trios Champion has finally opened up about suffering an injury this past week. The star will also miss a major tournament as a result.

Jay White was set to compete in the 2025 Owen Hart Tournament, with his first-round match announced against Will Ospreay. However, The Switchblade had to be pulled from the tournament after sustaining an injury due to The Death Riders' attack last Wednesday on Dynamite.

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Jay White opened up on not being in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. The former World Trios Champion congratulated the recent AEW signing who replaced him and also sent a message to Will Ospreay, who was set to be his first-round opponent.

"Kevin [Knight], congratulations on your opportunity. I am so happy for you. Just remember you're only there because I can't be there, and Will...Will Ospreay, you get to avoid me once more. You can go on peddling this lie that you're on some unattainable level, prancing around unchecked as the self-proclaimed GOAT in my ring. Will... your words are gonna catch up to you one day, but not this day. You can keep flapping your gums a little longer, thanks to the Death Riders." [0:19-0:55]

Only time will tell when Jay White will return to action after his recovery.

