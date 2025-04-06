  • home icon
  AEW
  Jay White
  Former AEW champion breaks silence after unfortunate injury update

Former AEW champion breaks silence after unfortunate injury update

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Apr 06, 2025 01:17 GMT
AEW
AEW star on getting injured [Image via AEW Facebook page and Official website]

A former AEW World Trios Champion has finally opened up about suffering an injury this past week. The star will also miss a major tournament as a result.

Jay White was set to compete in the 2025 Owen Hart Tournament, with his first-round match announced against Will Ospreay. However, The Switchblade had to be pulled from the tournament after sustaining an injury due to The Death Riders' attack last Wednesday on Dynamite.

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Jay White opened up on not being in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. The former World Trios Champion congratulated the recent AEW signing who replaced him and also sent a message to Will Ospreay, who was set to be his first-round opponent.

"Kevin [Knight], congratulations on your opportunity. I am so happy for you. Just remember you're only there because I can't be there, and Will...Will Ospreay, you get to avoid me once more. You can go on peddling this lie that you're on some unattainable level, prancing around unchecked as the self-proclaimed GOAT in my ring. Will... your words are gonna catch up to you one day, but not this day. You can keep flapping your gums a little longer, thanks to the Death Riders." [0:19-0:55]
Only time will tell when Jay White will return to action after his recovery.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use above quotes.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Edited by Neda Ali
