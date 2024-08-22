Former AEW champion confesses: "Big Bill is a star"

Big Bill began his wrestling career in 2009. Since then, he has worked alongside many legends and veterans, gaining knowledge and experience over the years. The former WWE star worked very hard, which earned him some well-deserved recognition in the wrestling world. Former AEW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood also praised The Learning Tree member recently.

This week's Dynamite episode saw HOOK confronting Chris Jericho after the latter's win over a debuting “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington. Before the up-and-coming star could even lift a finger, Bill intervened, and Chokeslammed him inside the ring. The segment got a lot of heat from the fans, establishing the 38-year-old wrestler as a diabolical heel.

Impressed with Bill's performance on this week's Dynamite, The FTR member took to X (formerly Twitter) to acknowledge him. In his appraisal, Dax wrote:

"I think it goes without saying, but Big Bill is a star. #AEWDymamite"

Before joining Chris Jericho's Learning Tree, the former WWE star used to be in a tag team with Ricky Starks in AEW. Speaking of which, Starks hasn't been on TV for a while and is even rumored to leave Tony Khan's AEW soon.

Big Bill's ex-tag teammate rumored to join WWE

The last time the AEW fans saw Ricky Starks on AEW programming was when he and Big Bill lost the 2024 World Tag Team Title tournament quarterfinal match to Top Flight in March.

Since then he has been MIA from the promotion. No one knows why AEW is keeping him off TV, not even the star himself. It was reported that AEW had pitched an angle to Starks for his return, which he allegedly rejected.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that The Absolute could plan a WWE move after his AEW contract expires. It is also rumored that the sports entertainment juggernaut also has shown interest in Starks. However, the exact expiration date of his contract with the AEW remains unknown.

