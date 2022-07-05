Former AEW Tag Team Champion confirmed to appear at Ric Flair's Last Match event

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix is the latest name to be added to the upcoming event that will feature Ric Flair's last wrestling match.

It was confirmed in May 2022 that the 73-year-old legend would wrestle the final match of his career on July 31 under the Jim Crockett Promotions banner. His last bout came in 2011 against long-time rival Sting on an episode of TNA IMPACT.

However, Flair won't be the only one in action as several undercard matches are scheduled during the show. One of those bouts will feature AEW star and former Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix.

Fenix will compete in a special four-way Lucha match, presented by Mexican promotion AAA. The AEW star will take on former ROH World Champion Bandido, one-third of the current AAA World Trios Champions Black Taurus, and long-time ally of the Lucha Brothers Laredo Kid.

At the time of writing, the contest will not have any championships on the line, despite the fact that Fenix defeated all three of his upcoming opponents for both the AAA Latin American and World Cruiserweight Championship at the recent TripleMania event in Tijuana, Mexico.

Who will Ric Flair's final opponent be?

There has been a lot of speculation over who could potentially step in the ring for Ric Flair's final match. While nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing, the list of opponents has shrunk in recent months.

One of the first names suggested was Flair's long-time rival Ricky Steamboat. The two veterans have previously had one of the most celebrated series of matches in wrestling history.

However, the Hall of Famer denied these claims and stated that he turned down the opportunity to wrestle in Ric's last match. It's unclear whether he will be a part of the Starrcast event that will take place on the same weekend.

Stars like Nikita Koloff have claimed that they are back in the gym, and that with the phrase "card subject to change" on the poster, anything can happen in the wrestling business.

