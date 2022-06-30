"I have been back in the gym again" - 63-year-old legend jokes about returning for Ric Flair's final match (Exclusive)

Nikita Koloff was the special guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, and the legendary star opened up on Ric Flair's upcoming retirement match.

Koloff is quite well-versed with Ric Flair's in-ring work as he wrestled The Nature Boy on many occasions during the golden era of professional wrestling. Nikita Koloff has not stepped inside the squared circle since hanging up his wrestling boots in 1992.

The Russian Nightmare joked that he had hit the gym recently and teased the possibility of making it back to face the 16-time world champion. Koloff was quick to remind the listeners that wrestling match cards are subject to change, as you can view below:

"Well, you know, I have been back in the gym again. Hey, all things are possible in wrestling," said Nikita Koloff. "All things. You know what you used to see in the old promotional cards, right? You used to see 'the card subject to change.' So yeah, you never know." [21:50 – 22:10]

Nikita Koloff sends a heartfelt message to Ric Flair

Like many of Ric Flair's peers in the wrestling industry, Nikita Koloff is also concerned about the WWE Hall of Famer's health heading into the highly-anticipated event on July 31st.

Koloff urged Flair to be cautious and prayed that his former rival experiences a safe return to the ring.

"Well, my hope is, I feel confident he can get in the ring; my hope is he can get out of the ring," noted Nikita Koloff. "That's my hope; that's my prayer. Yeah, I'm like, wow, okay, I get it, but at the same time, I'm like, 'Ric, just be careful, please.'" [21:15 – 21:40]

Road Dogg Brian James recently shared his honest opinions on Ric Flair's in-ring comeback on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws. You can check that story out here.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far