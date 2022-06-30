"What have you got to prove" – WWE legend shares his honest opinion on Ric Flair's last match (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg Brian James recently spoke about seeing Ric Flair wrestle one last time.

The 16-time world champion is scheduled to compete at the "Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair's Last Match" event on July 31. The show will feature several other stars in high-profile matches. While Flair's opponent has not been announced, it is known that former WWE referee Mike Chioda will officiate the match.

Brian James and Vince Russo appeared on another episode of The Wrestling Outlaws this week. The former DX member felt The Nature Boy needed this match for himself. He acknowledged that he was initially worried about Flair but came around to accepting the legend's decision.

Here's what James had to say:

"I got a different perspective on this. At first, I was like a lot of people like, 'Come on Ric, you don't have to do this. What have you got to prove, man? You're one of the greatest of all time.' Then I kinda heard from his perspective, about what he's thinking. You know, his son passed away, and he almost died. I think he needs to prove this to himself. For the first time maybe, he's gotta do this for him. I'm cool with that. I dang sure wanna watch it." (From 1:58 - 2:28)

You can watch the full video here:

Brian James feels Ric Flair has been through a lot

During the interview, Brain mentioned that the last few years had been tough on Ric Flair. He mentioned that the two-time WWE Hall of Famer witnessed the passing of his son and almost died himself due to alcohol abuse.

"I'm looking at it from that. If he wants to do this, to go out on his own terms, I love it. I really do. I understand him almost dying from alcoholism and all this stuff, his son passing away. He's been through a lot. If he needs to do this before he can lay his head on his pillow at night, have at it man. Ring that bell," James continued. (From 3:05 - 3:25)

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy

RicFlairsLastMatch.com Check Out The Robe I Will Be Wearing At My Last Match! New Tickets Go On Sale At 12pm ET TODAY! Check Out The Robe I Will Be Wearing At My Last Match! New Tickets Go On Sale At 12pm ET TODAY! RicFlairsLastMatch.com https://t.co/92DKkAaRWz

The capacity crowd at Nashville Municipal Auditorium will be in for a treat as the 73-year-old legend takes to the ring one last time. However, fans will be concerned about his health and hope Flair comes out of the match without a serious injury.

While using the quote from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far