Former AEW Champion ends unfortunate streak at Double or Nothing 2025

A former AEW World Champion picked up a huge win at Double or Nothing last night. By doing so, he ended an unfortunate streak.

One of the most highly anticipated matches of this year's Double or Nothing was the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament final between Hangman Adam Page and Will Ospreay. Both men main evented the pay-per-view and, as expected, delivered a spectacular 36-minute match that had the fans on the edge of their seats. In the end, Page emerged victorious to win the tournament. With this win, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy put an end to an unfortunate streak.

Adam Page has competed in five Double or Nothing pay-per-views. His first match was in 2019 when he won the 21-man Casino Battle Royal. In 2020, he teamed with The Elite and Matt Hardy to win the Stadium Stampede match against The Inner Circle. Page was again victorious at Double or Nothing 2021 against Brian Cage. In 2022, Hangman lost the AEW World Championship to CM Punk. The following year, he lost again when he teamed with The Elite to face the Blackpool Combat Club in Anarchy in the Arena.

However, this year, he won against Will Ospreay, marking his first victory since 2021 and ending a four-year drought at the pay-per-view.

AEW star Sammy Guevara gives his thoughts on Hangman Page's recent character change

Ever since his feud with Swerve Strickland, Hangman Adam Page has adopted a darker, meaner, and more sinister persona than he portrayed previously. He has appeared with a very strict expression, and he always looks angry. This serious persona has helped him improve in the ring and deliver stellar matches as well.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's senior editor, Bill Apter, Sammy Guevara was asked why Adam Page always seemed angry. The ROH World Tag Team Champion praised his colleague, stating that Hangman is one of the MVPs of All Elite Wrestling and is considered the company's heart and soul. He also noted that Page has anger issues.

"Yeah, he definitely does [have anger issues], you know, and I'm sure he has his reasons, and hopefully you know after this match with Ospreay, maybe those issues can come to a close." [From 06:16 to 06:28]

Hangman Page will now challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas.

