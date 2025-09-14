Former AEW champion expresses frustration with his booking

A former AEW champion recently caught fans' attention online after expressing frustration with his booking in the Jacksonville-based promotion.As the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world, AEW is home to many pro-wrestlers. While some manage to realize their potential and become big stars, others still wait for the big push from Tony Khan. Now, one of those who seem to have grown frustrated while waiting for that push has spoken up. That star is Anthony Bowens, a former one-time World Tag Team Champion and Trios Champion in the promotion. The pride of professional wrestling was in action last night on Collision in a Unified title eliminator tournament match, which he lost to Konosuke Takeshita.Recently, a fan took to X and called Bowens underrated. This received a response from Bowens himself, who disclosed the reason why he believes he gets overlooked before implying in his reply that he is waiting for an opportunity to prove himself. &quot;I get overlooked bc I’ve never had an opportunity to go 20-30 minutes or more with someone in AEW. That is really when you start to earn your stripes. You can’t make a determination without giving people the chance to prove you wrong. I am ELITE &amp; THE PRIDE OF PRO WRESTLING ✌🏽#AEWCollision,&quot; wrote BowensAnthony Bowens was involved in a major brawl on AEW CollisionFor those unaware, Anthony Bowens was part of a popular tag team in All Elite Wrestling called the Acclaimed, alongside Max Caster. The duo had broken up for good earlier this year because of personal differences along with Bowens' desire to find success as a singles competitor. Last night on Collision, both Bowens and Caster lost their respective matches and later ran into each other backstage and began brawling out of frustration. The duo then made their way to the ring while fighting. They were eventually stopped by wrestling legend Jerry Lynn, who came out to try and play peacemaker.