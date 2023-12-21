Former AEW champion pitches to play major MCU character

An AEW star recently pitched his name to play a major Marvel Cinematic Universe character. The star in question is the former TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs.

The Marvel Studios recently cut ties with Jonathan Majors, who played Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania movie. The actor was recently convicted of assault and harassment following an incident of physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, on March 25, 2023.

Majors was set to reprise the role of Kang in the next installment of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. However, after the conviction, Marvel's updated plans for the upcoming movie are still unknown. A Twitter post recently asked about the wrestler who could play the role following Jonathan Majors' firing.

"With Jonathan Majors getting fired, name a wrestler who could play the role of Kang the Conquerer."

Powerhouse Hobbs took notice of the post and responded on social media with his picture and a one-word message, indicating that he was the perfect fit for Kang's part.

"Obviously," wrote Powerhouse Hobbs.

AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs addresses potential WWE move

On the Chillin with Ice podcast, the former TNT Champion was asked about the possibility of jumping ship to WWE. The 32-year-old responded by comparing AEW to the Stamford-based company and said they were on the same level.

"We're on the same level as them. We're their competitors. They're on national TV, and we're on national TV. We go head-to-head. We're right on them. We've beaten them in ratings at times. We're right there on their neck. There are two major companies in this business, and it's WWE and AEW. We're right there with them," Powerhouse Hobbs said. [H/T Fightful]

Powerhouse Hobbs continued:

"When people say, 'Do you ever want to go to WWE?' I tell people, 'We're right there with them. If you're watching AEW or watching WWE, I think any wrestling fan should watch all wrestling. You're getting all types of flavors. We're right there on their neck." [H/T Fightful]

Hobbs recently joined the Don Callis Family and has been on a roll since then.

